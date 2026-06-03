May Business Update: IEX Reports 18.6% Growth In Electricity Traded Volume; DAM Volume Tops 4,400 Million Units

The Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. registered a monthly electricity traded volume of 12,983 million units (MUs) in May, marking an 18.6% year-on-year increase, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) recorded a traded volume of 4,417 MUs during the month, up 25% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the Real-Time Market (RTM) posted a traded volume of 5,529 MUs, reflecting a 15.9% year-on-year growth.

A total of 6.10 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month, though REC volumes declined 65% year-on-year.

India's energy consumption touched 164.98 BUs in May 2026, registering a year-on-year growth of 11.5%. During the month, India's peak power demand surged to an all-time high of 270.82 GW.

In the Day-Ahead Market, strong demand drove buy bids up 77% year-on-year, while sell bids rose by 30% YoY. Due to the significant increase in power demand, the average market clearing price in DAM was Rs. 4.88 per unit, 18.3% increase year-on-year. The average RTM market clearing price stood was Rs. 4.16 per unit, up 21.2% year-on-year.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM) including HPTAM, comprising contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 2,004 MU in period under review, as compared to 1,726 MU volume in May 2025, clocking an increase of 16.1 % year-on-year.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 1,034 MU volume during the month of May, up 13% year-on-year from 915 MU.

The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) in May came in largely flat on a year-on-year basis at around Rs 3.60 per unit.

IEX Share Price

IEX's stock settled 1.46% lower at Rs 123.42 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday. This compared to a 0.33% decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

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