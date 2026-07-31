Indian Oil Q1 Results: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) will announce its Q1 FY27 results on Friday, July 31. Investors will watch gross refining margins, domestic fuel demand, marketing margins, capex plans and management commentary, while the company has not announced any dividend consideration for the quarter.

Track all the latest earnings announcements, management commentary and market reactions in our Q1 Results Today Live blog.

Here's everything you need to know about IOCL's Q1FY27 results schedule.

IOCL Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 17, IOCL informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Friday, July 31 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The company typically announces earnings after market hours.

The filing did not mention any interim dividend for Q1 FY27. However, the Board had earlier recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share (12.5%) for FY26, subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming AGM.

Also Read: Oil Price Rebound Can Renew Threat To Fiscal Health, Finance Ministry Warns

IOCL Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

Indian Oil further shared that it will conduct a conference call (group conference call) with investors and analysts to discuss the financial performance of the company for the Q1 (FY 2026-27) on Saturday, August 1 at 12:00 pm (IST).

Conference Dial-In Numbers:

Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1342 / +91 22 7115 8243

International Access Numbers

USA: 18667462133

UK: 08081011573

Hong Kong: 800964448

Singapore: 8001012045

IOCL Q1 Results: What To Watch So Far

With crude oil prices remaining volatile during the quarter, investors will closely monitor whether refining and marketing profitability remained resilient.

Gross Refining Margins (GRMs)

Marketing margins

Refinery throughput

Pipeline throughput

Domestic fuel sales

Petrochemical performance

Inventory gains/losses

Capex guidance

FY27 outlook

Also Read: Indian Oil Chief Details Segregated Storage, Dispensing Plans For E85 And E100

IOCL Share Price Performance

The stock remains nearly 31% below its 52-week high.

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) have gained 0.61% over the past five trading sessions. The stock is up 0.14% over the past month but has declined 14.29% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it is down 16.38%, while it has fallen 5.32% over the past year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 188.96 on February 27, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 130.22 on April 2, 2026.

IOCL Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of Indian Oil shall remain closed for the designated persons/insiders including their immediate relatives from Wednesday, July 01, 2026 till the completion of 48 hours (Sunday, August 2) after declaration of unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

IOCL Q4FY26 Results Highlights

IOCL reported a sharp rise in Q4FY26 earnings, supported by stronger refining and marketing performance.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15,176.08 crore in Q4FY26. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 2.36 lakh crore, compared to Rs 2.21 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 2.38 lakh crore, up from Rs 2.22 lakh crore in Q4FY25.

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