Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call Schedule, Share Price Performance

Indian Energy Exchange is set to announce its Q1 FY27 results on July 23, with investors tracking electricity trading volumes, profitability and management commentary amid evolving power market dynamics. Founded in 2008, IEX is an Indian electronic system-based power trading exchange regulated by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The company provides a nationwide automated trading platform for the physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy, and certificates. It currently has a strong foundation of more than 5,200 commercial and industrial users representing various industries such as metal, textile, cement, chemicals, automobiles, information technology, real estate, and several more.

Here's everything you need to know about Indian Energy Exchange's Q1 FY27 schedule.

Indian Energy Exchange Q1 Results: Date, Time and Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 15, Indian Energy Exchange has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 23, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company is expected to announce the results after the board meeting concludes on July 23, likely after market hours, based on its past reporting pattern.

The company is unlikely to consider any dividend along with its June quarter results. The company already declared its final dividend of Rs 2.00 per share for the financial year earlier in April 2026.

Indian Energy Exchange Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

IEX will hold an earnings call with analysts and investors on Friday, July 24, 2026 in Mumbaia a day after announcing its financial results. The meeting will be attended by analysts and institutional investors, where the management is expected to discuss the company's financial performance and business outlook.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price History

Despite the recent weakness in the stock, investors will watch whether the June-quarter earnings can provide fresh triggers for the shares.

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange have declined 2.19% over the last five trading sessions, 0.11% in the past month, 6.66% over the past six months, 8.86% on a year-to-date basis, and 37.76% over the past year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 205 on July 21, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 114.60 on March 30, 2026

Indian Energy Exchange Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed for the designated persons and their immediate relatives from July 1 till 48 hours after the declaration of unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

Indian Energy Exchange Q4 FY26 Results

In Q4FY26, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 11% YoY (year-on-year) to Rs 130 crore compared to Rs 117 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 22.5% year-on-year to Rs 174 crore from Rs 142 crore a year earlier.

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