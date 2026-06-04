ICICI Bank Remains Motilal Oswal's Top 'Buy' In Banking Space, Sees Upto 41% Upside — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its ‘Buy' rating on ICICI Bank Ltd., naming it among its top picks in the banking sector, backed by strong earnings visibility, robust asset quality, and sustained growth momentum.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,750, implying a potential upside of around 41% from current levels.

According to the brokerage, ICICI Bank is well-positioned to sustain healthy operating performance, led by allround delivery across key metrics (loan growth, liabilities, margins, and asset quality).

Growth is becoming increasingly broad-based, led by business banking, improvement in corporate and mortgage loan demand, and a gradual uptick in unsecured segments (mainly personal loan).

Operating leverage remains a key lever to support the next leg of growth in earnings, backed by improved traction in fee income, superior digital capabilities, and continued network expansion.

Asset quality remains a key strength, with low credit costs (~40-45bp throughcycle), strong provision buffers, and minimal impact expected on earnings due to the ECL transition and inflationary macro environment.

With a disciplined, risk-calibrated approach and increasing focus on market share gains (currently ~7%), ICICI Bank remains well-positioned to deliver consistent earnings compounding.

The brokerage, thus, estimates the bank to deliver a pre-provision operating profit/PAT CAGR of ~16%/15% over FY26-28, leading to an RoA/RoE of 2.3%/16.2%.

ICICI Bank remains Motilal Oswal's top Buy in the sector with a target price of Rs 1,750 (2.5x Sep'27E standalone adjusted book value).

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Motilal Oswal Icici Bank Company Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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