Gujarat Gas: Target Price Hiked Post Q4; Limited Upside Ahead Says ICICI Securities — Here's Why

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Gujarat Gas Ltd. announced its first quarter of results post the merger of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. The merged entity is renamed as Gujarat Energy Ltd. while the gas transmission entity has been demerged into GTL (to be listed separately).

Q4 FY26 Ebitda/PAT of the new entity (Gujarat Energy) of Rs 780 crore/Rs 565 crore include material contribution from the trading segment (Rs 400 crore Ebitda in Q4), while CGD volumes of 8.9 million metric standard cubic metre per day beat the brokerage's estimates.

Ahead, scope and scale will likely swell, with a surge in Morbi industrial volumes to ~8mmscmd by end-May'26 (vs 2.2mmscmd in Q4), continued growth in domestic/CNG segments (new areas) and steady performance of the gas trading segment.

Valuation of nine times FY28E EPS, however, captures the upside and underplays the risks of execution/volatility in volumes. Reiterate Add.

Key upside risks:

Sharper recovery in LPG (propane) prices;

faster execution of expansion plans in new areas; and

sharp drop in LNG prices.

Key downside risks:

Longer sustained weakness in propane prices;

slower rampup of volumes from new areas; and

sharper spike in spot LNG prices.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Icici Securities Gujarat Gas Q4 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: IndiGo Shares in Focus: Strong Demand, Rising Yields Drives ICICI Securities Bullish View — Check Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.