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HFCL Share Price Rallies 4% On Rs 2,666 Crore Order-Win From RVNL

HFCL share price advanced 4.61% intraday to Rs 198.9 apiece after receiving order worth Rs 2,666 crore from RVNL.

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HFCL Share Price Rallies 4% On Rs 2,666 Crore Order-Win From RVNL
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Shares of Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) surged over 4% during trading hours on Thursday, June 18 after the tech firm secured an order worth Rs 2,666 crore from  Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

HFCL share price advanced 4.61% intraday to Rs 198.9 apiece. The scrip was trading 3.19% higher by 10:32 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 0.06% up.

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On Wednesday, HFCL informed the exchanges that it has received a Rs 2,666.09 crore order from RVNL to supply telecom equipment and related accessories including installation, commissioning and create optical fiber cable telecom network.  

The project will require two years for implementaion and 10 years for operations and mainatinence along with one year as warranty period.

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