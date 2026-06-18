AP EAMCET 2026 Result To Be OUT Soon: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Rank Card

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is all set to announce the outcomes of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/AP EAPCET) soon.

Earlier the AP EAMCET result was scheduled to be declared on June 1, 2026 but was delayed due to evaluations of Intermediate Advanced Supplementary and Improvement examinations. The board had confirmed on its website that the AP EAMCET 2026 results will be announced after the results of AP Inter Supplementary Exams (IPASE) are declared.

As per the latest update issued by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, the results for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 for 1st and 2nd year students will be available soon.

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So, candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/AP EAPCET) can expect the results to be declared in the next few days.

Candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to view their results on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Students should keep their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth details ready to avoid delays once the result link becomes active.

AP EAMCET 2026 Result: Direct Link

The direct link to access the AP EAMCET 2026 Result will be updated here -> Direct Link

AP EAMCET 2026 Rank Card: How To Download

Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Head to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET 2026 results link.

Step 3: Input your registration number and EAMCET hall ticket number.

Step 4: Hit the Submit button.

Step 5: Carefully check your result displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and print it for future reference.

The examination took place from May 12 to May 20. The engineering segment was conducted between May 12 and 15 and again on May 18, while the agriculture and medical segments were administered on May 19 and 20. Shortly after the examination, the provisional answer key was provided on May 25. The objection period remained open until May 27 for candidates wishing to contest the provisional answer key.

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