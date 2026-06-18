AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Declared; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download BIEAP 1st 2nd Year Results

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 have been declared for both 1st and 2nd year students at 12 pm, giving candidates who appeared for the improvement and compartment exams a chance to view their updated marks.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has activated the result link on its official websites, allowing students to check their subject-wise scores, overall status, and whether they have cleared the supplementary examinations.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access both 1st and 2nd year results has been provided here -> Direct Link

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BIEAP Supplementary Exam 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1. Navigate to the official board website at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2. Click on "Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) MAY-2026 Results".

Step 3. Enter your 10-digit hall ticket number along with your date of birth.

Step 4. Hit the "Submit" button to view your scores.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Save the digital copy and print it for future reference during the admission process.

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BIEAP 2026 Supplementary Inter Exam Details

The supplementary examinations for AP Intermediate took place from May 21 to June 4, 2026, catering to students aiming to clear failed subjects as well as those participating in the improvement scheme to boost their scores. The practical exams were conducted separately from June 7 to June 11. Students are required to achieve a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject to qualify.

BIEAP 2026 First Inter Exam details

This year, a total of 1,057,312 candidates sat for the regular AP Intermediate examinations. Of these, 531,171 were first-year candidates, and 526,141 were second-year candidates. The overall passing percentage in the main examination was 77 per cent for first-year students and 81 per cent for second-year students.

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