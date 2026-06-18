CA Final May 2026 Result OUT: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download On ICAI Results Portal

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Final May 2026 results, and scorecards are now available online. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their marks and qualifying status through the official ICAI results portal.

The result includes paper‑wise scores, total marks and whether the candidate has passed one or both groups of the Final examination. As soon as the CA final result portal is live, candidates who participated in the exam can access their scorecards and the rankings on the official websites at icai.org or caresults.icai.org.

Noor Singla secured AIR 1st rank with an overall score of 499 (83.17%). Ritij Saraf secured AIR 2nd rank with an overall score of 475 (79.17%) and Sohan Anil Manjrekar secured AIR 3rd rank with an overall score of 473 (78.83%).

To qualify for the CA Final exam, candidates need to score at least 40% marks in each subject and an overall aggregate of 50% in each group to successfully pass the CA Final level.

CA Final May 2026 Result: Direct Link

The direct link to access the scorecard is provided here -> Direct Link

CA Final May 2026 Merit List: Direct Link

The direct link to access the scorecard is provided here -> Direct Link

CA Final May 2026 Result: Follow these steps to check & download the results.

Step 1: Navigate to the official ICAI website at icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for "CA Final May 2026". Result" found on the homepage.

Step 3: Input your roll number and registration number or PIN.

Step 4: After entering the required information, click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Review the result and marks displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and ensure you keep a printed version for future reference.

ALSO READ: MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: Check Date, Direct Link And Steps To Download on msbte.org

Two Exams Per Year

The May 2026 examination period is also notable, as the ICAI has returned to its conventional semi-annual examination timetable. From 2026 onwards, CA exams will be held in May and November, while the January sessions have been discontinued.

Candidates are encouraged to frequently check the official website for updates regarding the scorecard, merit list, the marks verification process, and other essential announcements related to the result declaration.

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