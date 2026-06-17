HDFC Bank Board Meets Thursday Amid Focus On Mistry's Tenure, Legal Findings On Chakraborty's Exit

The board of HDFC Bank is expected to meet on Thursday, with the tenure of interim part-time chairman Keki Mistry likely to come under consideration.

According to an Economic Times report, the meeting is also likely to focus on the findings of an independent legal review commissioned after the former chairman stepped down in March.

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However, it remains unclear whether the board will take up the findings of the independent legal review commissioned following Atanu Chakraborty's exit in March.

Chakraborty, in his resignation letter, had earlier cited developments over the previous two years that he said were inconsistent with his ethics and value systems.

His remarks triggered widespread attention within India's banking sector and weighed on investor sentiment, leading to a decline in the bank's stock.

According to ET report, the board is expected to examine the findings of legal firms appointed to investigate the concerns raised by Chakraborty.

Ahead of the meeting, members of the bank's audit committee reportedly reviewed the findings before their presentation to the full board.

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The legal review, conducted by law firms Wadia Ghandy, Trilegal and Wilson Sonsini, examined board meeting recordings, agendas, minutes and whistleblower complaints covering the past two years.

Reports cited by Economic Times said the investigation found no evidence supporting the concerns flagged by Chakraborty and did not identify governance lapses or ethical violations of the nature implied in his resignation.

The bank is expected to await the Reserve Bank of India's decision before finalising the next phase of its leadership transition.

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