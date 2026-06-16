HDFC Bank New Chairman: RBI Ex-DG Rajeshwar Rao Tipped To Succeed Keki Mistry

Former RBI Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao is among names being considered for HDFC Bank chairman post, people in the know told NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Further, HDFC Bank likely to submit its chairman recommendation to the Reserve Bank of India shortly. The development comes as interim Chair Keki Mistry's term is slated to end on June 18.

However, the term may be extended until a new chairman is appointed. An email sent to HDFC Bank seeking comment and a message sent to Rajeshwar Rao remained unanswered.

(This story will be updated shortly)

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