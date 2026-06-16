Buy, Sell Or Hold: HDFC Bank, Ashok Leyland, Amara Raja, Polycab India, Affle — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of HDFC Bank? Should you hold shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Polycab India Ltd.?

CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, www.catapan.in and Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 784.30)

Tapan: Sell

Deposit growth is slow, loan growth is expected to grow.

Retail lending is gaining momentum.

Credit deposit ratio is on elevated side.

ICICI would be a better option

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (CMP: Rs 159.00)

Swati: Hold

Positive view on the stock.

Stock has given strong breakouts. Momentum is intact.

Profit stop loss is Rs 154

Hold for long position.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. (CMP: Rs 840.70)

Tapan: Hold

One of the underperformer stock.

Valuation is okay. Sector is doing well.

Can hold for one or two quarters.

Polycab India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 9,624.50)

Swati: Sell

Book partial profits at current market price.

Second profits can be booked by maintaining stop loss at Rs 9,450 levels.

Breakout above Rs 9650 will witness buying which will take stock towards Rs 10,000.



Affle 3i Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,470.10)

Tapan: Can add

Valuations are normalising.

Competition from global giants is immense.

Privacy regulations impacting.

Asset-like model. Quarterly results should be checked before making fresh entry.

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