L&T, Wipro, Tata Consumer, HCL Tech, Maruti Suzuki, Max Health And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages issued fresh views on L&T, Wipro, Tata Consumer, HCL Tech, Maruti Suzuki alongside commentary on oil and marketing companies, financials, pharma and more.

Jefferies on Max Health

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,230.

FY26 was the beginning of new bed addition phase, which will gain further momentum over the coming years.

Select acquisitions will continue.

On track to add 4,000 beds in 4 years of which ~50% are brownfield.

Increased CGHS rates to be offset by loss of business from discontinued chemotherapy services patients.

Jefferies on OMCs

OMC Marketing Outlook Improves with Peace in the Middle East.

Peace in the Middle East should gradually normalise energy prices.

Marketing losses on petrol and diesel at Spot Brent have narrowed to Rs (-)2/lt and Rs (-) 11/lt.

Assuming normative GRMs, marketing margins at Spot Brent will rise above normative levels.

This may lead to some increase in excise duties that were lowered in March.

BPCL/IOCL are down 19%/23% since the start of the conflict and offer compelling risk-reward.

JPMorgan on L&T

Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 5060 from Rs 4570

Middle-East Deal Removes Tail Risk

Middle East ordering and execution has been by and large normal so far

5-year strategic plan targets growth with RoE and aims to make L&T future ready

FY27 guidance is healthy with H1 impacted by war

L&T remains well positioned to benefit from these opportunities as well as capex in India

Macquarie on Pharma

Pharma companies reiterated double-digit top-line growth.

Commercial focused CDMOs such as Laurus Labs cited strong momentum.

Hospital companies indicated that unit-level EBITDA breakeven timelines vary, typically ranging from a few quarters to up to a year.

Strong outlook for pharmaceutical companies.

Large CDMO players better positioned.

Hospital capacity expansion dragging the profitability.

Diagnostics segment seeing a recovery in volume-led growth.

MS on Financials

RBI's Final Guidelines for Sales of Financial Products and Services by Regulated Entities

On a preliminary read, there are no meaningful changes proposed vs. the draft.

Except that these regulations will become applicable from January 1, 2027 vs. July 1, 2026 as proposed in the draft.

Could require operational changes at lenders around compulsory bundling of third-party products with a regulated entity's products.

Await potential regulations around insurance commissions from IRDAI.

There has been no mention by RBI about mandatory open architecture in bancassurance in these regulations.

Jefferies on HDB Financial

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 845

Mgmt indicated disbursements and asset quality trends during April, May have been steady and well ahead of last year.

HDB reiterated its 16% AUM growth target for FY27.

Expects NIMs to hold up in H1 despite higher bond yields and medium-term support from loan mix shift.

Mgmt expects credit cost to ease to 2.3% in FY27.

Opex to AUM to dip slightly supporting ROA expansion to 2.5% over FY26-28.

Jefferies India Strategy – Mahesh Nandurkar

Interacted with 50+ investors in the US.

India is a consensus Underweight for FPIs and that's unlikely to change in a hurry.

Relative valuation vs growth continues to be a key concern on India.

FPIs would look to get some clarity on AI/DRAM theme to peak before taking more meaningful bet on India.

A churn towards newer ideas/hard assets (power, hospitals, airports, real estate) is likely.

Jefferies on Wipro

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 180.

AI - Medium-term opportunity; Short-term pressure.

Highlighted that compression in traditional services revenues may continue to impact growth in the coming quarters.

AI will expand addressable market led by Build/Reimagine opportunities.

Wipro is driving platform based delivery and shifting away from T&M pricing.

Margins may be under pressure in Q1, Wipro aims to bring them to 17-17.5% range.

Citi on Tata Consumer

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1450

Demand remains resilient, with no visible moderation so far.

Growth outlook remains strong, led by sustained momentum in growth businesses.

Commodity environment largely benign near-term.

Pricing actions remain calibrated, with no broad-based hikes.

Margin expansion trajectory remains intact.

Overall, management remains confident in sustaining strong growth momentum.

MS on HCL Tech

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 1,410.

Investment in Sarvam AI may provide a strategic advantage around the theme of sovereign AI with governments and regulated enterprises globally.

With a minority stake, the financial impact will be limited for HCL.

An interesting transaction and slightly unusual compared to regular investments and M&A made by company/peers in the sector.

Minority equity stake could help in stronger alignment of interests between both companies.

There could be a flipside risk of the current investment becoming obsolete under the assumption of a low success ratio.

Interesting to see proof points of use cases of the technology at global enterprise clients of HCL over the coming quarters.

Nomura on HCL Tech

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1600

This is the first of its kind investment by any Indian IT services company in a sovereign AI company.

Funds raised will help Sarvam continue its R&D for training its next-generation frontier models.

Investment will enable HCL to develop industry and client-specific language models and AI solutions for its global client base.

It could leverage and expand Sarvam's multilingual AI capabilities in India and beyond India.

It might accelerate the development and adoption of sovereign AI solutions.

Citi on RR Kabel

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2,650.

Demand continues to remain resilient – while export witnessed some disruption in March, April.

Management remains confident of double-digit volume growth in Q1 and FY27.

Have taken cumulative 25-30%+ price hike (in last 12 months) across Cables & Wires.

Exports have rebounded sharply over the past 3–4 weeks.

Management expecting both growth and margins to improve, aided by operating leverage.

Competition from new entrant should be manageable as wires/cables differ materially from paints.

FMEG to breakeven in FY27, helped by strong traction in fans and pricing actions.

Citi on Polycab

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 10500

Domestic demand has recovered after a weak March

Management saw healthy secondary sales from early April, with channel inventory at normalized levels

April/May saw mid- to high-single digit volume growth despite a high base

Took another 8–10% price hikes in Q1 to pass on the full imp act of higher commodity prices and currency depreciation

Exports should grow faster than domestic in FY27

EHV remains meaningful optionality

C&W margins should remain near the higher end of 12–14%

Citi on Nykaa

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 225

BPC growth momentum driven by growth in premium segments across skincare, fragrance, makeup, and other categories

Fashion growth recovery in FY26 was led by improved demand environment, sharper marketing execution, and enhanced supply depth.

Owned brands continue to outperform category with healthy growth, backed by range expansion and multichannel presence

eB2B represents a large opportunity as unorganised retail becomes more formalised and tech-enabled.

Clear focus on growth-first approach.

Major margin drivers remain operating leverage and category mix between 3P/B2B and House of Nykaa.

Nomura on Maruti Suzuki

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 13,435.

Prices hiked by 0.4%, but much more needed.

A 300 bps increase in costs may lead to sharp margin pressure in Q1FY27.

Estimate inventory increased from 12 days at the end of Mar-26 to 24 days at the end of May-26.

InCred on UPL

Downgrade to Hold from Add; Cut TP to Rs 659 from Rs 1,082.

Agrochem business is under pressure.

UPL's post-patent agrochem portfolio is under pressure from Chinese overcapacity and exports.

Key molecules such as glufosinate, 2,4-D, carbendazim, azoxystrobin and acetamiprid are witnessing price pressure.

Growth and margins may remain under pressure.

Valuation justifies its derating.

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