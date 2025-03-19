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HDFC Bank Part-Time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns, Cites Ethical Concerns

He clarified that there were "no other material reasons" behind his move.

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HDFC Bank Part-Time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns, Cites Ethical Concerns
Photo Source: PTI

Atanu Chakraborty on Wedesday has resigned as part-time chairman of HDFC Bank, citing concerns over practices that he said were not aligned with his personal values and ethics.

In his resignation note, Chakraborty stated that his decision was driven by issues related to principles rather than any operational or material factors. He clarified that there were “no other material reasons” behind his move.

The resignation will take effect upon consideration by the bank's board, the filing noted.

Chakraborty, a former bureaucrat and seasoned financial sector professional, expressed gratitude to the board and management for their support during his tenure. He acknowledged the cooperation extended to him while serving in the leadership role.

This is a developing story.

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