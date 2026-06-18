AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link To Download BIEAP 12th Supply Result

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) is all set to announce the results for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 for 1st and 2nd year students anytime soon. The board confirmed the above information on their official website, but the precise date and time of the release were not yet confirmed.

BIEAP will activate the Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary Result (IPASE) 2026 link on its official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Once released, the direct link to check your AP IPASE 1st and 2nd year results will be made provided here.

The BIEAP board advanced supplementary theory exams took place from May 21 to June 4, 2026, and the practical assessments were wrapped up on June 11, 2026.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 will be made available here: Direct Link

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AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026: How To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website of the board at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2. Find the Link: Click on "AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026" at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Step 3. Input your 10-digit hall ticket number and birth date.

Step 4. Press the "Submit" button to see your subject-wise scores, grades, and final pass/fail outcome.

Step 5. Download the electronic version and print it for future use during admission.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026: How To Download Via WhatsApp?

On WhatsApp - Type 'Hi' and send it to 9552300009.

Select the option 'Select Service'.

Click on 'Education Services', and then select ‘ Download Supplementary Exam Results (Intermediate) '.

'. Enter your Hall Ticket number.

Your AP Inter Supplementary Result will be sent as PDF.

AP Main Inter Exam 2026 Results

This year, the success rate for AP 1st year and 2nd year during the main examination stood at 77% and 81% respectively. A total of 1,057,312 candidates participated in the examination.

First Year Results 2026 : 471,864 candidates took the exam, and 361,526 were successful. The total pass percentage achieved was 77%.

: 471,864 candidates took the exam, and 361,526 were successful. The total pass percentage achieved was 77%. Second-Year Results 2026: 446,537 candidates took the exam, and 359,816 were successful. The total pass percentage for the second year stood at 81%.

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