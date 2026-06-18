ICAI CA Final Result May 26 To Be OUT Today; Check Direct Link & Steps To Download @icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date for the results of the Chartered Accountants' Final Examination held in May 2026. This confirmation came via an official notice from the ICAI on their official website, providing reassurance to the many candidates eagerly waiting for their outcomes.

As per the notification, individuals who took part in the CA Final May 2026 examination will be able to access their results online starting from today, June 18, 2026. The results will be published on the official ICAI results portal (caresults.icai.org) by the evening of June 18, where candidates can log in using their examination details to examine their performance.

ICAI CA Final Result May 26: Direct Link

The direct link to access the CA Final May 2026 Result will be provided here once the link is activated on ICAI website -> Direct Link

ICAI CA Final Result May 26: How To Download

Step 1: Navigate to the official ICAI website at icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for "CA Final May 2026 Result" found on the homepage.

Step 3: Input your roll number and registration number or PIN.

Step 4: After entering the required information, click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Review the result and marks displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and ensure you keep a printed version for future reference.

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ICAI CA May Exams: 2 sessions each year

The May 2026 examination period is also notable, as the ICAI has returned to its conventional semi-annual examination timetable. From 2026 onwards, CA exams will be held in May and November, while the January sessions have been discontinued.

Candidates are encouraged to frequently check the official website for updates regarding the scorecard, merit list, the marks verification process, and other essential announcements related to the result declaration.

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