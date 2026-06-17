AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Date: When Will BIEAP Announce 1st 2nd Year Result?

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) is likely to announce the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 this week. However, there has been no official verification yet regarding the precise date and time of the release of the 1st and 2nd year results.

The BIEAP board advanced supplementary theory exams took place from May 21 to June 4, 2026, and the practical assessments were wrapped up on June 11, 2026.

Here's all you need to know.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026: Date

According to multiple reports, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 on either June 18.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 will be made available here: Direct Link

*at present this direct link leads to '503 Service Temporarily Unavailable' error. Last year the AP Inter Result 2025 was made available on the same link.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026: How To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website of the board at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2. Find the Link: Click on "AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026" at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Step 3. Input your 10-digit hall ticket number and birth date.

Step 4. Press the "Submit" button to see your subject-wise scores, grades, and final pass/fail outcome.

Step 5. Download the electronic version and print it for future use during admission.

ALSO READ: SSC GD 2026 Answer Key OUT; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Response Sheet PDF

AP Main Inter Exam 2026 Results

This year, the success rate for AP 1st year and 2nd year during the main examination stood at 77% and 81% respectively. A total of 1,057,312 candidates participated in the examination.

First Year Results 2026 : 471,864 candidates took the exam, and 361,526 were successful. The total pass percentage achieved was 77%.

: 471,864 candidates took the exam, and 361,526 were successful. The total pass percentage achieved was 77%. Second-Year Results 2026: 446,537 candidates took the exam, and 359,816 were successful. The total pass percentage for the second year stood at 81%.

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