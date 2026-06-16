SSC GD 2026 Answer Key OUT; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Response Sheet PDF

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the SSC GD Constable 2026 examination on June 15, 2026. Candidates who participated in the nationwide recruitment examination can now verify their answers online. The commission has released individual response sheets along with the official answer keys.

The computer-based Examination (CBE) was conducted throughout the country in four distinct phases from April 27 to May 30, 2026. Participants will also have the chance to compute their estimated scores and submit formal disputes regarding any inconsistencies from June 15 (06:00 PM) to June 20 (06:00 PM).

SSC GD Answer Key 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to download the SSC GD Answer Key 2026 is made available below

Web Link: Direct Link

SSC GD Answer Key 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Login tab seen on the page.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password.

Step 4: Fill in the captcha details.

Step 5: Click submit to view and cross-reference.

Step 6: The SSC GD Response Sheet and answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save your provisional answer key for future reference.

SSC GD Answer Key 2026: How To Challenge Answer Key?

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit objections through the online challenge facility provided by SSC

Visit the official website of SSC.

Click on the answer key notification link given on the Home page.

Enter user ID and password.

Click on Login.

Go to the tab for challenging the answer key.

Follow the instructions and challenge the question(s).

Pay Rs 50 per question in online mode.

SSC GD Answer Key 2026: Marking scheme

In computing the score, each accurate response contributes 2 points to the total, whereas a deduction of 0.25 points occurs for each incorrect response.

SSC GD Answer Key 2026: Recruitment Drive details

This hiring initiative seeks to fill a grand total of 25,487 General Duty Constable openings within prestigious security units like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, SSF, and the Assam Rifles. Among these, 23,467 roles are earmarked for male applicants, and 2,020 roles are allocated for female candidates. More than 48.83 lakh hopefuls originally signed up to engage in the comprehensive screening process.

After the initial review of objections, the SSC will release the final answer key alongside the adjusted scores. Successfully qualified candidates will then secure their advancement to the next phases: the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST).

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