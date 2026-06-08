Hexagon Nutrition IPO Day 2: Issue Booked 4.5x; GMP Remains Constant At Rs 6

The initial public offering (IPO) of nutrition company Hexagon Nutrition Ltd. continued to witness strong investor interest on the second day of subscription on June 8.

The public issue, which was fully subscribed within hours on Day 1, was subscribed 4.59 times on Day 2, receiving bids for 9,91,40,760 shares against the 2,16,02,008 shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers segment was booked 0.17 times. The IPO was subscribed 6.21 times in the retail category and 6.70 times in the Non Institutional Investors category.

The IPO will conclude its subscription tomorrow, June 9.

Amid strong investor interest, market participants have been closely watching the grey market premium (GMP) to assess overall sentiment. The GMP continued to remain positive on Monday, ending the day at Rs 6. Based on the upper price band cap of Rs 45 per share, the estimated listing price is around Rs 51 (issue price plus GMP). This suggests a potential listing gain of 13.33% for investors.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Details:

The Hexagon Nutrition IPO is a book build issue worth Rs 138.87 crores. It is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.09 crore shares. Its price band is set at Rs 42 to Rs 45 per share.

To participate, retail investors need to apply for at least a single lot size of 333 shares, which amounts to Rs 14,985 based on the upper price. Cumulative Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO Important Dates:

The allotment status for the Hexagon Nutrition IPO is expected to be finalised on June 10. Shares are expected to debut on the NSE and BSE on June 12.

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Hexagon Nutrition Business

Founded in 1993, Hexagon Nutrition Ltd. is a research-driven nutrition company focused on micronutrient premixes, clinical nutrition, and wellness products.

The company's total income in fiscal ended March 2025 increased to Rs 331.29 crore from Rs 304.62 crore in FY24. Profit after tax nearly doubled to Rs 24.38 crore from Rs 12.21 crore. EBITA also rose significantly to Rs 40.07 crore compared with Rs 24.88 crore a year earlier.

The IPO proceeds will be utilised toward various issue-related expenses, including fees and commissions, regulatory and listing fees, advertising and marketing, among other things.

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Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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