Groww Block Deal: Goldman Sachs Acquires Shares Worth Rs 204 Crore

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited, the operator of investment platform Groww, remained in focus after a block deal saw Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE acquire shares nearly Rs 210 crore from existing investor Friale Fund.

According to block deal data available on the BSE, Friale Fund sold 1,13,43,750 equity shares in the company at a price of Rs 185.50 per share. The transaction represented approximately 0.18% of the company's equity and was valued at Rs 210.43 crore.

The shares were purchased by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, an affiliate of global investment banking giant Goldman Sachs, at the same price.

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Shares of Groww ended the trading session higher. The stock rose 0.64% to close at Rs 190.05 on the BSE, while on the NSE it settled at Rs 190.16, up 0.67%.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Q4 Result

The block deal comes at a time when the company has been reporting strong financial and operational performance. In April, Billionbrains Garage Ventures reported more than a two-fold increase in profit after tax for the March quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The company's net profit rose to Rs 686 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 309 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Revenue growth remained equally robust. Total income surged 81% year-on-year to Rs 1,536 crore in the January-March 2026 quarter, up from Rs 850 crore a year earlier.

Groww also continued to expand its user base and assets under management. The company reported total transacting users of 2.16 crore at the end of the March quarter, reflecting 25% year-on-year growth. Its active user base stood at 1.67 crore during the period.

Customer assets on the platform also witnessed strong growth, increasing 36% year-on-year to Rs 3 lakh crore, highlighting continued retail participation in financial markets through digital investment platforms.

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