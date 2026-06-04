Go Zero Ice Cream Beats The Heat With 350% May Revenue Growth, Expects Sweeter June

The sweltering summer heat is spelling gains for Kiran Shah, known for founding guilt-free, zero sugar ice cream brand 'Go Zero'. The company has made sales worth Rs 35 crore in the month of May, clocking its highest-ever net revenue.

"Achieved our highest ever net revenue in May 2026. Almost 35 crores. That's not GMV. That's net revenue after removing platform commissions and GST," Shah said in a post on LinkedIn.

Day temperatures blew out of proportion last month to touch nearly 48 degree Celsius, and with that the demand for frozen guilt-free treats also surged so much that the company registered a fill-rate loss of Rs 10 crore.

"We were just not able to fulfil the crazy demand, given all the constraints in the supply network due to the war situation," the founder explained. Regardless, the company has achieved a 350% growth over last May, and still sees room to squeeze in more sales in June.

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"The team pulled out all stops to make it happen. And as a founder I couldn't be prouder of the way they went about with their on ground execution, We are still not done with the season. There's a bit more steam left in June before monsoon kicks in. Looking to end the first quarter on an absolute high," Shah emphasised in his post.

Rising health advocacy among consumers has given a boost to guilt-free, nutritious alternatives across the Food and Beverages sector.

The guilt-free dessert market was valued at 9.65 billion in 2025, and is expected to expand with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.96% between 2026–2033, according to a report by research compay Global View Market.

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The segment is anticipated to capture a valuation of 20.05 billion by 2033 as adoption grows across industrial, commercial, and technological segments.

Who Is Kiran Shah?

The Go Zero founder was famously featured on the Indian version of business reality show Shark Tank in the fourth season for his zero sugar ice cream pitch.

Before that Shah took charge of his family business, Apsara ice creams, taking it from a single-store operation to a nationwide chain.

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