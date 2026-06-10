Gold, Silver Price Today, June 10: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver prices in India fell on Monday after the US launched fresh strikes against Iran in retaliation for the downing of a military helicopter a move which put the efforts to end the war in jeopardy.

The gold rate in India on Wednesday is Rs 1,52,600 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,39,010 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold fell 0.9% to $4,223.82 an ounce at 8:15 a.m. in Singapore. Silver slid 0.6% to $64.97 an ounce, reported Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,52,320 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,52,120. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,52,060 according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,52,770 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,52,560 and Rs 1,52,440 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) Gold 22 Karat (Rs) City 1 Gram 10 Gram City 1 Gram 10 Gram Mumbai 15,232 1,52,320 Mumbai 13,963 1,39,627 New Delhi 15,206 1,52,060 New Delhi 13,939 1,39,388 Kolkata 15,212 1,52,120 Kolkata 13,944 1,39,443 Chennai 15,277 1,52,770 Chennai 14,004 1,40,039 Bangalore 15,244 1,52,440 Bangalore 13,974 1,39,737 Hyderabad 15,256 1,52,560 Hyderabad 13,985 1,39,847

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,38,580 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,38,170 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,39,270 and Rs 2,38,960 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,38,770 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,38,260.

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