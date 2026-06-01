Gold Price Today: MCX Rate Dips To Rs 1.5 Lakh Mark Amid US-Iran Ceasefire Uncertainties

Gold Price Today: The yellow metal rate dropped on India's MCX on Monday, June 1, amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East.

At 9:04 am on Monday, the MCX gold June futures contract fell 0.63% to Rs 1,55,000 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver July futures rose 0.13% to Rs 2,67,336 per kg.

On Friday, the MCX gold June futures closed 0.07% up at Rs 1,56,098 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver July futures ended 0.94% lower to Rs 2,67,000 per kg.

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