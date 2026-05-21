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Gold Price Today: Did MCX Rates Dip Amid Hopes Of An End To US-Iran Conflict? Check Here

MCX gold June futures contract fell 0.09% to Rs 1,59, 200 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver July futures dropped 0.49% to Rs 2,72,915 per kg.

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Gold Price Today: Did MCX Rates Dip Amid Hopes Of An End To US-Iran Conflict? Check Here
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Gold Price Today: The yellow metal rate marginally dipped on MCX today, May 21 amid hopes of an end to the US-Iran conflict.

At 9:02 am on Thursday, the MCX gold June futures contract fell 0.09% to  Rs 1,59, 200 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver July futures dropped 0.49% to Rs 2,72,915 per kg.

On Wednesday, May 20, the MCX gold June futures closed 0.63% higher at Rs 1,59,419 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver July futures ended 0.13% lower at Rs 2,73,900 per kg.

Gold in the global markets marginally changed as hopes over possibilities to end the Middle East conflict eased bets on interest-rate hikes, Bloomberg reported. The precious meatl traded near $4,540 an ounce in early trading, following a 1.4% gain in the previous session. 

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