Rishabh Pant Returns To DC, Kuldeep Yadav To LSG In Blockbuster IPL Trade

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have completed a major swap, with Rishabh Pant moving back to DC and Kuldeep Yadav heading to LSG in what ranks among the biggest player trades in the Indian Premier League's history, the IPL announced on Tuesday.

For Pant, the move is effectively a homecoming. He spent nine seasons with DC between 2016 and 2024, racking up 111 appearances for the franchise — more than any other player has made for the side — and led the team across 43 matches over four seasons from 2021 to 2024.

He had only recently switched to LSG after going for a then-record Rs 27 crore at the 2025 mega auction, the costliest buy in IPL history. As part of the trade, he returns to DC at a reworked price tag of Rs 15 crore, according to the release.

ALSO READ: Why Is Rishabh Pant Taking A Rs 12 Crore Pay Cut To Leave LSG For Delhi Capitals In Blockbuster IPL Trade

Kuldeep's move runs in the opposite direction. The left-arm wrist spinner had spent the last five seasons turning out for DC, where he picked up 72 wickets across 65 games and built a reputation as one of the competition's sharpest bowlers in the middle overs. He now switches to LSG while retaining his existing valuation of Rs 13.5 crore.

The swap reshapes the top end of both squads heading into the new season. DC gets back a senior batting and leadership presence in Pant, while LSG strengthens its bowling attack with a spinner who has consistently troubled top-order batters across multiple IPL campaigns.

ALSO READ: IPL: India Legend Yuvraj Singh To Join Delhi Capitals As Batting Coach

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.