Cordelia Cruises Operator Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Day 1: Check Subscription Status, GMP, Key Details, And More

Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism opened its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Tuesday. The company on Monday raised Rs 263.25 crore from anchor investors just a day before the opening of its maiden public offering.

Waterways Leisure Tourism has fixed a price band of Rs 769-808 per share for its Rs 585-crore IPO, which will open for public subscription on June 23 and conclude on June 25. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

As per the circular available on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Waterways Leisure Tourism allotted 32.58 lakh equity shares to eight anchor investors at Rs 808 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 263.25 crore.

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Cullinan Opportunities Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, M7 Global Fund, Nova Global Opportunities Fund, Stellar Growth Fund, ASAS Global Fund and Maybank Securities are among the anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE's website.

Centrum Broking is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Day One Subscription Status

The Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO has been booked 5% as of 11:10 am.

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 0 times

Non Institutional Investors: 0.01 times

Retail Individual Investors: 0.27 times

Employee Reserved: 0

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO is Rs 12 as of June 23, 2026, 10:37 am. With a price band of Rs 808, the estimated listing price is Rs 820. The expected gain per share is 1.49% per share.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Waterways Leisure Tourism Financials

The company plans to utilise the proceeds towards lease payments for its step-down subsidiary, Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Pvt Ltd, and for general corporate purposes.

About The Company

Waterways Leisure Tourism, operating under the Cordelia Cruises brand, is India's only domestic ocean cruise operator, offering multi-day itineraries along the Indian coastline and neighbouring international destinations aboard its vessel MV Empress, a 2,005-guest capacity ship with 796 cabins.

Incorporated in 2020 and operational since September 2021, the company has rapidly established itself as the category creator in Indian ocean cruising, commanding approximately 79% market share in value terms as of FY25. Its customer base spans leisure travellers, MICE corporates, destination weddings, and school groups, a diversified demand mix that has supported average ticket prices of Rs 10,980 per passenger and revenue per passenger per day (APD) of Rs 12,036 in FY26.

ALSO READ: Cordelia Cruises Parent Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Opens Today For Subscription — 10 Key Things To Know Before You Apply

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.