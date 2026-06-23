Looking For Job? India's Bullet Train Project Opens Applications For Over 200 Positions

]The National High Speed Rail Corp. has launched a large-scale recruitment drive for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, opening 224 vacancies across engineering, station operations, IT and security roles.

The hiring spans both technical and managerial functions, with key positions, including junior engineer, train manager, station manager, depot controller, operations controller and various IT specialist roles.

Where The Jobs Are

Of the 224 posts, 209 fall under non-executive categories and 15 under executive roles.

The bulk of hiring is concentrated at the junior engineer level, with 47 vacancies in electrical, 31 in civil/track, 20 in signalling and telecom, 14 in rolling stock (electrical), three in rolling stock (mechanical), and five in automatic fare collection systems.

The single largest category, however, is for operations-side roles — train manager, station manager, depot controller and operations controller — which together account for 55 posts.

A separate, smaller set of deputy engineer vacancies covers civil/track (18), operations (four), electrical (four), signalling and telecom (five) and rolling stock (three).

On the executive side, nhsrcl is also hiring assistant managers for safety roles across disciplines, along with senior it and data-focused positions such as dgm (it), senior manager (data analytics) and senior manager (cloud infrastructure).

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be no older than 45 years as of May 31, 2026, and need a minimum of three years of relevant experience in operations and maintenance with Indian Railways, a government-run metro system, or a Regional Rapid Transit System.

Educational requirements vary by post, ranging from a three-year engineering diploma to a BE or B.Tech degree in the corresponding discipline. Since the drive is being run on an absorption basis, only those already employed in these railway-linked systems are eligible to apply.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Officially Arrives In Mumbai Bringing Heavy Rain And Thunderstorm — Check IMD's Forecast

How The Hiring Will Work

Shortlisted applicants will go through a Computer-Based Test, followed by document verification and a medical fitness check, with appointments finalised only after candidates clear every stage. All applications must be submitted online through NHSRCL's official website.

The window for executive posts closes on July 9, 2026, while non-executive applications will be accepted until July 14, 2026.

ALSO READ: Endgame For Mamata Banerjee? TMC Rebels Unveil New Leadership - Check Who's In

The Bigger Picture

The recruitment drive comes as construction on India's first bullet train corridor continues to advance, with the high-speed line eventually expected to bring travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad down to roughly two hours.

The government is currently aiming to inaugurate the bullet train project on August 15, 2027.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.