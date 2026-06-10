FPI Outflow Crosses Rs 60,000 Crore In June So Far; DIIs Remain Net Buyers

Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the eleventh day in a row, offloading shares worth Rs 2,124.98 crore on Wednesday. The overseas investors have dumped Rs 60,270 crore in June so far.

On the other hand, domestic buying remained sturdy for another session with DIIs mopping up close to Rs 3,123.95 crore. FPIs have sold Indian equities aggregating up to Rs 2.85 lakh crore in 2026 till now. The overseas investors have net sold Indian shares in every month of 2026, barring February.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 35,962 crore in January, according to data on the NSDL. On the other hand, FPIs in February have bought stake worth Rs 22,615 crore, aided by improving risk sentiment in the geoeconomics space.

However, after the FPIs staged a brief and tentative return to Indian equities, the escalating tensions in West Asia amid the US-Iran war rattled the global risk sentiment pushing the FPIs to turn net sellers.

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In March they sold equity worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore posting a month with the highest ever selling. In April they have offloaded stake worth Rs 60,847 crore.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India announced the investment limits for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in government securities and state development loans (SDLs) for fiscal year 2027, providing overseas investors with a larger investment window in India's debt market.

According to the central bank's notification, FPIs will be permitted to invest up to Rs 4.62 trillion in Government Securities (G-Secs) during the first half of FY27, covering the April-September 2026 period.

For State Development Loans, which are bonds issued by state governments, the investment limit for foreign investors has been fixed at Rs 1.53 trillion for the same period.

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The RBI has also outlined higher limits for the second half of the financial year. For the October 2026-March 2027 period, the FPI investment cap in government securities has been increased to Rs 4.77 trillion.

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