Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

RBI Outlines FPI Limits: Rs 4.62 Trillion For G-Secs, Rs 1.53 Trillion For State Bonds In H1

For State Development Loans, which are bonds issued by state governments, the investment limit for foreign investors has been fixed at Rs 1.53 trillion for the same period.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
RBI Outlines FPI Limits: Rs 4.62 Trillion For G-Secs, Rs 1.53 Trillion For State Bonds In H1
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced the investment limits for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in government securities and state development loans (SDLs) for fiscal year 2027, providing overseas investors with a larger investment window in India's debt market.

According to the central bank's notification, FPIs will be permitted to invest up to Rs 4.62 trillion in Government Securities (G-Secs) during the first half of FY27, covering the April-September 2026 period.

For State Development Loans, which are bonds issued by state governments, the investment limit for foreign investors has been fixed at Rs 1.53 trillion for the same period.

This is a developing story.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

RBI Outlines FPI Limits: Rs 4.62 Trillion For G-Secs, Rs 1.53 Trillion For State Bonds In H1

RBI Outlines FPI Limits: Rs 4.62 Trillion For G-Secs, Rs 1.53 Trillion For State Bonds In H1

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source