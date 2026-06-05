RBI Outlines FPI Limits: Rs 4.62 Trillion For G-Secs, Rs 1.53 Trillion For State Bonds In H1

Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced the investment limits for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in government securities and state development loans (SDLs) for fiscal year 2027, providing overseas investors with a larger investment window in India's debt market.

According to the central bank's notification, FPIs will be permitted to invest up to Rs 4.62 trillion in Government Securities (G-Secs) during the first half of FY27, covering the April-September 2026 period.

For State Development Loans, which are bonds issued by state governments, the investment limit for foreign investors has been fixed at Rs 1.53 trillion for the same period.

This is a developing story.

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