Corporate Actions This Week: TCS, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Glaxo, Bank of India, UNO Minda And More In Focus

A busy week of corporate actions awaits investors, with several companies fixing record dates for dividends, stock splits, bonus issues, rights issue and buybacks between May 25 and May 30, 2026. Corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues and stock splits are closely watched by market participants as they can influence short-term trading sentiment and shareholder returns.

Dividends

LTM Ltd. will turn ex-date for a final dividend of Rs 53 per share on May 25, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has fixed its record date for a final dividend of Rs 31 per share. Tata Consumer Products Ltd will also be in focus with a dividend of Rs 10 per share, alongside Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, which has announced a special dividend of Rs 4 per share.

On 26 May, several firms including Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (Rs 2), GPT Infraprojects Ltd (Re 1), Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (Rs 10) and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (Re 0.05) will trade ex-dividend.

ITC Ltd. has fixed final dividend of Rs 8 per share and Page Industries Ltd's substantial interim dividend of Rs 150 per share on May 27.

Aptech Ltd and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd will see record dates on May 28 for interim dividends of Rs 4.5 and Rs 6.5 per share, respectively.

On May 29, Bajaj Auto Ltd. has fixed a hefty Rs 150 per share final dividend, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has fixed Rs 57 per share.

Other companies including Bank of India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, UNO Minda Ltd and Eris Lifesciences Ltd will also see dividend-related record dates. Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd will close the week with an interim dividend record date on May 30.

ALSO READ: TCS, Tata Consumer, LTM, Siyaram Silk Mills Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Stock Split and Bonus Issue

Corporate restructuring actions are also lined up during the week. PAE Ltd has fixed 25 May as the record date for a 6:1 bonus issue.

On 26 May, F Mec International Financial Services Ltd will undergo both a 1:10 bonus issue and a stock split from face value Rs 10 to Rs 2. IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd will also implement a stock split, reducing its face value from Rs 10 to Re 1.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be in focus on 29 May as the insurer has announced a 1:1 bonus issue for shareholders.

Security Name Purpose Record Date LTM Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 53.0000 25-May-26 PAE Ltd Bonus issue 6:1 25-May-26 Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd-$ Special Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 25-May-26 Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 25-May-26 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 31.0000 25-May-26 Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 26-May-26 F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. Bonus issue 1:10 26-May-26 F Mec International Financial Services Ltd. Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- 26-May-26 GPT Infraprojects Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 26-May-26 Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 26-May-26 IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/- 26-May-26 IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500 26-May-26 Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Income Distribution (InvIT) 27-May-26 Aptech Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000 28-May-26 Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.5000 28-May-26 Cube Highways Trust Income Distribution (InvIT) 27-May-26 ITC Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000 27-May-26 Maple Infrastructure Trust Income Distribution (InvIT) 27-May-26 Page Industries Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 150.0000 27-May-26 Shah Metacorp Ltd. Right Issue of Equity Shares 27-May-26 Bajaj Auto Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 150.0000 29-May-26 Bank of India Dividend - Rs. - 4.6500 29-May-26 BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 29-May-26 Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 30-May-26 CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd. Buy Back of Shares 29-May-26 Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. Buy Back of Shares 29-May-26 Eris Lifesciences Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.2100 29-May-26 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 57.0000 29-May-26 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 29-May-26 JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 9.3000 29-May-26 Life Insurance Corporation of India Bonus issue 1:1 29-May-26 S Chand and Company Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 29-May-26 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 9.0000 29-May-26 UNO Minda Ltd-$ Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.7500 29-May-26 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Buy Back of Shares 29-May-26

Apart from these, Shah Metacorp Ltd has scheduled a rights issue record date on May 27, while CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd will be tracked for buyback-related developments on May 29. Infrastructure investment trusts including Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust, Cube Highways Trust and Maple Infrastructure Trust will see income distribution record dates on May 27.

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