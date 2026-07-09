Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026 To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is anticipated to announce the Kerala 12th SAY Results for 2026 soon. The outcomes will be available online via the official site – results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Students who participated in the Kerala 12th SAY Examination 2026 can download their mark sheets by visiting the official site.

The Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Examination 2026 was conducted from June 29 to July 3, 2026, in offline (paper-based) format at specified examination locations throughout the state. Students who did not pass one or more subjects in the Kerala Plus Two March 2026 board exams may take the Supplementary exam to salvage their academic year.

Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026 Results: Direct Link

The direct link to access the Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026 Result will be provided here -> Direct Link

Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026 Results: How To Download

Step 1: To check the results, visit the board's official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in or at results.hse.kerala.gov.in/results/

Step 2: Input your roll number along with the date of birth.

Step 3: Hit the submit button to view the result.

Step 4: The DHSE Kerala +2 SAY result 2026 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Print it out and keep it secure for future reference.

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Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026 Results: Minimum passing marks

To successfully pass the Kerala Plus Two SAY examinations 2026, learners must attain at least 30 per cent in total. A student needs to obtain a D+ grade to qualify for further education. Candidates who do not succeed in the SAY exam are required to redo the year and sit for the Kerala Plus Two exam the following year.

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Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026 Results: Plus two Session 1 results

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Kerala conducted the DHSE Plus Two examinations between March 6 and March 28, 2026, with over 4.25 lakh students participating statewide.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the results for the Class 12 board exams, showing a slight increase in the overall pass rate to 77.97 percent this year.

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