TCS, Tata Consumer, LTM, Siyaram Silk Mills Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS), Tata Consumer Products Ltd., LTM Ltd., and Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. will be of interest on Friday, as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has set record date for its final dividend of Rs 31 as May 25, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. In addition the dividend will be paid on June 12. The payout brings the total dividend distributed for the fiscal year to Rs 110 per share.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY26 and has fixed May 25, 2026, as the 'Record Date' for determining entitlement of Members to receive the dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The dividend will be paid on or after June 15, 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the company's 63rd Annual General Meeting. The company said this is its highest dividend payout since 2009.

LTM Ltd. has declared a final dividend amount of Rs 53 per share. The company will disburse the dividend amount to stakeholders after approval from the concerned parties at the upcoming annual general meeting by June 10, 2026.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. recommended a special Interim Dividend of Rs 4/- each per equity share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up.

ALSO READ: TCS Announces Record Date For Final Dividend Of Rs 31 — Check Payout Details

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (May 25 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by May 22 (Friday, as the record date is Monday) will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Tata Consumer Products Q4 Results: Profit Surges 21%; Dividend Announced Highest Since 2009

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