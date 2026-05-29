Double Shot For Coffee Day: Shares Surge 20% Amid Q4 Profit Swing, Karnataka CM Buzz

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited hit upper circuit on Friday, May 29 after the announcement of fourth quarter results for fiscal 2025-26. The Cafe Coffee Day parent swinged to profit in Q4 on an year on year basis.

Notably, the shares have hit upper circuit also at a time when there a shift in power in Karnataka politics. As Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigned this week, it is widely expected that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will takeover. The Deputy CM's daughter, Aishwarya Shivakumar is married to the son of late Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha, Amartya Hegde.At present his mother, Malavika Hegde is the CEO of Coffee Day.

Coffee Day shares jumped 19.97% to Rs 34.78 apiece against previous close of Rs 28.99. The scrip was trading 19.97 higher by 12:09 pm, while the benchmark Nift 50 was 0.15% down.

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The latest surge comes after the company reported profit attribuatble to owners of Rs 132 crore in the Janaury to March quarter against Rs 33 crore loss in the corresponding period last year. Revenue rose 4.8% to Rs 281 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 268 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, EBITDA stoos at Rs 69 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 41 crore in Q4FY25.

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