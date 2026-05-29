Siddaramaiah Wants Deputy CM Post For Son Yathindra After Resigning As Karnataka CM? Here's What We Know

As the Congress leadership finalises the transition of power in Karnataka, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly pushed for the appointment of his son and MLC, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, as deputy chief minister in the next government.

According to sources cited by CNN-News18, Siddaramaiah raised the demand during meetings with the Congress high command in Delhi, with the apparent aim of ensuring his camp retains significant influence in the new administration expected to be led by DK Shivakumar.

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The move is being seen as an effort to secure political continuity for his loyalists and maintain a strong hold within the state government even after stepping down as Chief Minister.

Sources further indicated that Siddaramaiah informed the party leadership that senior Congress leaders were not keen on taking over as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president. He is learnt to have suggested that both leaders be accommodated in the new cabinet instead.

The political activity intensified as Siddaramaiah held multiple meetings with top Congress leaders in the national capital. On Friday, he met Congress president at his residence, accompanied by Karnataka ministers Priyank Kharge, KJ George and Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah also met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson and Leader of Opposition at 10 Janpath. Discussions reportedly focused on the formation of the new Karnataka government, the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and other political matters linked to the transition.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister said the Congress Legislature Party meeting would be held on Saturday in Bengaluru, with all MLAs asked to remain present.

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The developments come a day after Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister following directions from the Congress leadership. Karnataka Governor later accepted his resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, while asking him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Speaking after stepping down, Siddaramaiah thanked the Congress leadership and the people of Karnataka for allowing him to serve as Chief Minister twice, while asserting that the party continues to enjoy a comfortable majority in the Assembly.

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