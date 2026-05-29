'To Ensure Glitch-Free Process': CBSE Postpones Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal Launch - Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has deferred the launch of its Class 12 post-result portal for answer sheet verification and re-evaluation.

The portal, earlier scheduled to open on May 29, will now be accessible from June 1, 2026.

In a statement shared on X, CBSE said the decision was taken to ensure a “transparent and glitch-free process” for students applying for verification and re-evaluation of answer books.

The board added that the delay would help maintain the “highest standards and protocols of evaluation.”

Students facing queries have been advised to contact the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or email resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.

A CBSE official also confirmed that the website is still being strengthened before reopening for students.

The portal is meant for candidates who have already obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets under the board's revised post-result review mechanism.

Under the updated process introduced this year, students can raise question-wise objections after comparing their responses with the official marking scheme available on the CBSE website.

Subject experts will then reassess the challenged answers through the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, and revised marks, if any, will be communicated later.

The revised review process comes amid concerns raised over this year's Class 12 results, which were evaluated entirely through the expanded OSM system.

CBSE and Education Ministry officials, however, have maintained that answer scripts were assessed only by trained teachers and not by artificial intelligence.

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The board had recently reduced post-result activity harges significantly.

Fees for scanned copies were brought down to Rs 100 per subject, verification charges to Rs 100, and re-evaluation fees to Rs 25 per question.

CBSE has also assured students that fees will be refunded if marks increase after review.

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