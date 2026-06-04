Buy, Sell Or Hold: Suzlon Energy, TCS, Blue Star, Zen Tech, Kwality Walls — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Blue Star Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Zen Technologies Limited stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Blue Star Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,616.10)

Shahina: Add for long-term

Blue Star stock is slightly expensive but good for long-term.

Company has problems in Middle East because of war and cost-increase.

For long-term, add at any dips for long term.

Kush: Can accumulate

Little cautious, some value emerging from medium to long-term perspective.

Stock has good run and is now consolidating.

Stock has come close to 50% retracement.

Good accumulation zone but don't expect immediate momentum.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 55.18)

Kush: Hold

Stock has revived after uptick from Rs 37-38 levels and is sustaining.

The 200 day moving average is at Rs 52-51.

Stock consolidated with a positive bias.

Hold with a stop loss at Rs 51-52 zone.

Stock will also see an up move once market stabilises or gains.

Zen Technologies Limited (CMP: Rs 1,832.30)

Kush: Hold

Stock is good in term. Volumes are healthy.

Stock is close to resistance level but is about to break it at near-term levels.

Hold or else buy with a positional stop loss of Rs 1,730-1,725 zone.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,232.80)

Shahina: Unpredictable

IT sector is unpredictable in terms of growth translating to revenue.

Another option to buy in the sector could be Netweb Technologies India Ltd.

Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 35.27)

Shahina: Hold for long-term

Company did a turnover close to around Rs 2300 crore and market cap is Rs 8,000+ crore.

Upside for shorter term will be cap.

Add for long-term at dips.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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