Buy, Sell Or Hold: ITC, Indian Bank, CG Power, NTPC — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of ITC Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Indian Bank at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell NTPC Ltd.?

CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, www.catapan.in and Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP Derivatives, Retail Research (IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited) provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

ITC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 276.75)

Tapan: Sell

Cigarette Taxation is a big problem persistent.

Agricultural sector is volatile, FMCG is not performing as expected.

Margins will improve but the stock has cigarette base so taxation will be there.

Indian Bank (CMP: Rs 849)

Sachin: Buy

Current Indian bank has taken support around 200 days EMA (Exponential Moving Average)

Bullish on the stock.

Momentum has started, can see Rs 900-950 on the upside.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. (CMP: Rs 906.85)

Tapan: Hold

For CG Power power, the semiconductor venture is progressing.

Transmission and Distribution (T&D) demand is robust.

Capex cycle is going to go.

Company has a strong order book visibility.

Can hold this stock for medium to long term.

NTPC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 367)

Sachin: Don't buy

Currently the stock is trading near 200 days EMA which is the support level.

The support levels are currently at Rs 363 level.

The maximum downside is Rs 353.

Stock has weak momentum so should not be added more than existing.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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