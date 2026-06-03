Buy, Sell Or Hold: Wockhardt, Sagility, UCO Bank, Groww And Sammaan Capital — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Wockhardt Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Sagility Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy UCO Bank Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) Ltd.?

G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, and Akshay P Bhagwat, Senior VP, JM Financial provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Wockhardt (CMP: Rs 1,973)

Chokkalingam: Wait And Watch

Those who already entered, they can continue to hold.

Management promise looks robust.

Wait for 40 days and see June results and see how it is progressing and buy the stock.

Sagility (CMP: Rs 41.60)

Chokkalingam: Buy

First correction looks reasonable.

One can consider buying.

UCO Bank (CMP: Rs 24.83)

Chokkalingam: Hold

One can hold PSU banks like this.

They are all trading around the one time adjusted book value.

Fundamentally very very appealing, not enjoying market momentum right now.

Can hold for medium to long term.

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Billionbrains Garage Ventures (CMP: Rs 190.81)

Chokkalingam: Hold

One can hold for very long term.

Company done reasonably very well in short span of time.

Definitely all the capital market stocks would give attractive returns in long term.

Sammaan Capital (CMP: Rs 178.91 )

Bhagwat: Hold

Stock is nearing an important resistance zone on technical charts.

Positioned somewhere in the range of Rs 190-Rs 200.

If breakout does happen, will result in a very strong positive move post Rs 200.

Continue to hold.

Praj Industries (CMP: Rs 348.55)

Chokkalingam: Hold

Volatile, good management, balance sheet.

In two years, crude oil price can correct.

Hold it for one to two years.

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