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US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Split As Dow Hits Record, Nasdaq Edges Lower Dragged By Alphabet

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc. slipped 5% to $359.25 after the company announced a $80 billion fundraise through equity offerings.

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US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Split As Dow Hits Record, Nasdaq Edges Lower Dragged By Alphabet
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The main Wall Street indices retreated from record highs to open in the red on Tuesday as traders awaited clarity to emergy on the US-Iran truce talk front. 

The S&P 500 broke its eight-day long rally to open 0.18% lower at 7,586.44, Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped over 200 points or 0.44% to open at 50,853.99 levels, while Nasdaq Composite's AI-fuelled rally cooled off with the index opening 0.27% lower at 27,014.03. 

However, Dow touched a fresh record after jumping over 100 points or 0.25% to 51,195.59.

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc. slipped 5% to $359.25 after the company announced a $80 billion fundraise through equity offerings, which will be infused in its artificial intelligence buildout.

(This is a developing story)

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US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Split As Dow Hits Record, Nasdaq Edges Lower Dragged By Alphabet

US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Split As Dow Hits Record, Nasdaq Edges Lower Dragged By Alphabet

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