The Legend Of Vox Machina Season 4 OTT Release Date, Time, Recap, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

After a long wait, The Legend of Vox Machina, the hit animated fantasy series, is set to return with a new adventure, bringing back the beloved heroes of Vox Machina as they face a dangerous new threat to Exandria.

What Happened In Season 3?

Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina, which concluded in 2024, brought the Chroma Conclave arc to an end as Vox Machina defeated Thordak, Raishan, Ana Ripley and Orthax.

A major turning point came when Percy was killed by Ripley and Orthax. After discovering his soul was trapped inside Ripley's gun, Vax entered Orthax's domain and helped bring Percy back to life, seemingly destroying the demon in the process.

Scanlan survived a near-fatal injury and reunited with his daughter Kaylie, while Keyleth unlocked her Earth Guardian powers and played a crucial role in defeating Raishan after she transferred her soul into Thordak's body.

But bringing Percy back had consequences. After going against the wishes of the Matron of Ravens, Vax began to show signs of a mysterious corruption spreading across his arm, hinting at trouble ahead.

What Can Fans Expect In Season 4?

Season 4 picks up roughly a year after the events of Season 3, with the members of Vox Machina pursuing their own paths after defeating the Chroma Conclave.

Their peace is short-lived, however, as the rise of the Whispered One, a powerful villain known to Dungeons & Dragons fans as Vecna, forces the group back together.

The season will also introduce fan-favourite adventurer Taryon Darrington, voiced by Wayne Brady.

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Cast And Production Details

Returning voice cast members include Laura Bailey, Liam O'Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, Marisha Ray and Matthew Mercer.

The series is produced by Critical Role Productions alongside Amazon MGM Studios, Metapigeon and Titmouse, with music composed by Neal Acree.

When And Where To Watch?

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 is expected to consist of 12 episodes, continuing the format established by the previous seasons.

For viewers in India, the first three episodes are expected to begin streaming on Prime Video from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, followed by weekly drops of three episodes each.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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