England Women vs India Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG vs IND 3rd T20I?

India and England will be looking to clinch the T20I series when they square off in the third and the final match to be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Tuesday.

India kick-started the series with a 38-run win in Chelmsford. The victory was powered by a brilliant all-round performance led by Player of the Match Jemimah Rodrigues. England bounced back as they clinched the second game by a margin of 26 runs. The star of the show in Bristol was Freya Kemp.

The game in Taunton will be crucial as it will India and England's final match before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup gets underway later this month.

England Squad

Charlie Dean (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Charis Pavely, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

India Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Kranti Gaud, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav.

Possible Playing XI

England: Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Charlie Dean (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.

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Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 39

England wins: 25

India wins: 12

No Result/Abandoned:2

Match Time

The match will begin from 11 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Tuesday.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Live streaming of the match can be watched on the SonyLIV app and website.

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