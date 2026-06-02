Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

No Ebola Alarm? WHO Cuts Case Count By 87% Than Initially Projected

Reclassification and testing showed that those exhibiting symptoms akin to Ebola actually had other conditions.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
No Ebola Alarm? WHO Cuts Case Count By 87% Than Initially Projected
The revised figures the number of Ebola cases stands at 330,
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has undertaken a significant revision of the number of Ebola cases in Central Africa, seeing 116 reported cases as of May 31, in comparison to  over 900 cases noted in the week prior, according to reports on Tuesday.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reduced its Ebola cases, having recorded 906 cases in the previous week. As per the revised figures the number of Ebola cases stands at 330, which includes 321 cases in Congo and nine in Uganda.

The reason for this notable drop is due to reclassification and testing as those exhibiting symptoms akin to Ebola, actually had other conditions such as meningitis, malaria and fever, according to WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier.

According to Lindmeier, Ebola monitoring systems would classify anyone with symptoms similar to Ebola or identified as a suspected case by health authorities pending laboratory confirmation as having Ebola.

The Ebola epidemic claimed 48 confirmed fatalities in the DRC and one in Uganda.

(This is a developing story.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Marvell Technology Shares Rocket 26% After Nvidia CEO's 'Trillion-Dollar' Projection

Marvell Technology Shares Rocket 26% After Nvidia CEO's 'Trillion-Dollar' Projection

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source