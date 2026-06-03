Buy, Sell Or Hold: State Bank Of India, RVNL, NHPC, ITC, Britannia — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of State Bank of India (SBI)? Should you hold shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy NHPC Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Britannia Industries Ltd.?

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital and Gaurang Shah, Sr. Vice-President, Geojit Investments Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) (CMP: Rs 234.59)

Gaurang: Wait and watch

Spike comes in Indian railways related companies near budgets.

Stock upgraded due to modernisation in railways.

Today, most stock are in hibernation mode.

However, future looks bright but it will take time.

Vaishali: Average out and wait.

Right now stock is in downward trajectory.

Maximum erosion can be around Rs 220 levels.

Stock is deep oversold technically.

Start accumulating from every dip from Rs 220.

State Bank of India (SBI) (CMP: Rs 960.85)

Gaurang: Hold

Positive on SBI.

Slight disappointed with treasury income in Q4 results.,

Stock has corrected which are good for long-term.

Hold on to the stock and add some if possible.

NHPC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 74.84)

Vaishali: Wait and watch

No clarity on trend of stock for near-term.

Stock is holding on Rs 73 as support.

Can't say stock is on upward move till it reaches levels of Rs 80.

ITC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 277.95)

Gaurang: Hold

Positive on the stock for long-term POV.

ITC has other business, not just tobacco.

Hold for long-term.

Britannia Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 5,057.00)

Vaishali: Hold

Stock has deeply corrected.

In the weekly charts, stock has come to make or break levels.

For short-term, don't add more stocks.

Hold with a stop loss should be Rs 5,000



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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