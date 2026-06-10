Buy, Sell Or Hold: IRCTC, SBI, Hindustan Copper, M&M, Paras Defence, Dr Reddy's Laboratories — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of IRCTC.? Should you hold shares of State bank of India (SBI) at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Hindustan Copper Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M)?

Kshitija Salvi Technical Analyst, Retail Research IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited and Gaurang Shah, Sr. Vice-President, Geojit Investments Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd. (IRCTC) (CMP: Rs 516.00)

Kshitija: Sell

On the charts IRCTC is forming a lower-low continuously.

Stock on downtrend. Next level is Rs 500.

If Rs 500 is breached, stock may face selling pressure.

Exit on a rally.

State Bank of India (SBI) (CMP: Rs 1,006.95)

Kshitija: Wait and watch

Target price would be Rs 1,070.

Support is at around Rs 970 levels

Wait for some more trading sessions.

Hindustan Copper Ltd. (CMP: Rs 508.45)

Kshitija: Buy

Further selling pressure at around Rs 495 levels.

On the higher side, Rs 550-560 is the resistance zone.

Add between Rs 495-500 levels.

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) (CMP: Rs 2,981.80)

Gaurang: Buy

One of the best stock in four-wheeler stroke commercial vehicle.

Downside is extremely protected.

Positive coverage on the stock.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,057.55)

Kshitija: Hold

Positive view on the stock.

Could see profit booking after 4-5 sessions of rally.

Hold if you have the stock.

To enter into the stock, wait for fresh correction of Rs 930-935 would be the best entry point.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,270.40)

Gaurang: Hold

There are going to be plenty launches from pharma companies in India.

Q4 numbers were lower but relying on just one quarter is not right.

Positive view on Dr Reddy's from long-term perspective.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Titan, Britannia, Bharat Rasayan, Kirloskar Pneumatic, ICICI Prudential — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.