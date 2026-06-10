Buy, Sell Or Hold: Titan, Britannia, Bharat Rasayan, Kirloskar Pneumatic, ICICI Prudential — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Arvind Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of EPL Ltd.?

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd. and Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,400.60)

Tapan: Hold

The demand recovery is expected next year.

Question remains if they are going to increase margin or not.

Revenue growth is modest.

Hold for one or two quarter.

Titan Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,109.70)

Kunal: Hold

Stock has been consolidating.

Rs 4,300-4350 has been a strong resistance for the stock.

Lower end support is at Rs 4,000

For long term, continue to hold with a strict stop loss of Rs 4,200. Exit post that

Britannia Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 5,095.50)

Tapan: Don't average

Whole sector is in pressure maybe because of inflation.

Volume growth is not so great compared to the valuations they are driving.

Competition is intense.

Valuations is on the higher side. Don't average the stock.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,657.00)

Kunal: Average at current market price

Larger term chart is looking extremely bullish.

Further new highs expected.

Support is at Rs 1,450-1,460 which is not expected to break.

Stock expected to go towards the mark of Rs 2,000.

Icici Prudential Life Insurance Comp Ltd. (CMP: Rs 475.65)

Tapan: Hold

Decent returns expected for long-term.

Potential business is growing. Agency channel expansion is there.

Persistence matrix are improving.

Hold and can invest in SBI Life as well.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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