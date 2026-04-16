Buy, Sell Or Hold: GMDC, Marico, Ola Electric, Tata Tech, LIC, Siemens, Enviro Infra, Inox Wind, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (GMDC) at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Marico Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd.
Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder and Head Research AvinashMentor Research Services and Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (CMP: Rs 741.95)
Kush: Book partial profits
- Stock run-up quite a bit, especially today.
- GMDC stock has momentum and could go higher.
- Stock is approaching overheated territories.
- Book 25-30% profits and wait for decline to add again.
- Stock can be added if it declines around Rs 660 levels.
Marico Ltd. (CMP: Rs 742)
Avinash: Wait and watch
- Wait for Q4 numbers of the company.
- Monsoon prediction is not sound and it has significant factor in all FMCG companies.
- All significant FMCG companies stocks can be affected due to monsoon.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) (CMP: Rs 839.50)
Avinash: Don't buy
- Stock trades below its IPO point.
- Only bonus has come in so average costs reduces.
- Don't buy despite the bonus.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. (CMP: Rs 38.7)
Kush: Hold for momentum, book partial profits.
- Not a constructive view on this stock.
- Book partial profits but no fresh entry.
- Hold with a stop loss of Rs 37.
Tata Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 587.50)
Kush: Hold
- Stock is a massive underperformer.
- Doubt if it is lasting or sustainable.
- Next levels of resistance would be Rs 610.
- Start exiting gradually at Rs 645 levels.
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd. (CMP: Rs 916.75)
Avinash: Hold
- Company operates in niche area.
- Defence has a large opportunity.
- Need to take a long-term call.
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. (CMP: Rs 215.56)
Avinash: Hold
- Company enjoys a good order book.
- Execution is also book.
- Stay invested for 12-18 months.
- Can expect decent risk-reward.
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Rapid Fire With Avinash Gorakshakar and Kush Bohra
- Waaree Energies Ltd. - Hold
- Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd. - Hold
- Eicher Motors Ltd. - Hold
- Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. - Hold
- Sammaan Capital Ltd.- Hold
- Sterlite Technologies Ltd.- Hold
- National Aluminium Co Ltd. (NALCO) - Hold
- Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL)- Sell
- Varun Beverages Ltd. - Average out
- Anant Raj Ltd. - Add in SIP
- Siemens Ltd. - Hold
- Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. - Hold
- Sharda Cropchem Ltd. - Hold with tight stop loss
- Premier Energies Ltd. - Hold
- Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Hold
- REC Ltd. - Hold, exit at buy price.
- Dabur India Ltd. - Hold, don't add fresh.
- Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd. - Hold
- Ather Energy Ltd. - Hold
- Gravita India Limited. - Buy
- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd. - Hold
- HDFC Bank Ltd. - Hold, add for two years minimum
- Clean Science and Technology Ltd. - Hold but primary trend negative
- Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. - Hold
- DEE Development Engineers Ltd. - Hold but primary trend negative
- Biocon Ltd. - Avoid buying
- Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. - Hold
- Sterlite Technologies Ltd. - Hold
- Netweb Technologies India Ltd. - Hold
- Inox Wind Ltd. - Buy now with tight stop loss.
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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
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