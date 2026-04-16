Buy, Sell Or Hold: GMDC, Marico, Ola Electric, Tata Tech, LIC, Siemens, Enviro Infra, Inox Wind, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (GMDC) at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Marico Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd.

Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder and Head Research AvinashMentor Research Services and Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (CMP: Rs 741.95)

Kush: Book partial profits

Stock run-up quite a bit, especially today.

GMDC stock has momentum and could go higher.

Stock is approaching overheated territories.

Book 25-30% profits and wait for decline to add again.

Stock can be added if it declines around Rs 660 levels.

Marico Ltd. (CMP: Rs 742)

Avinash: Wait and watch

Wait for Q4 numbers of the company.

Monsoon prediction is not sound and it has significant factor in all FMCG companies.

All significant FMCG companies stocks can be affected due to monsoon.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) (CMP: Rs 839.50)

Avinash: Don't buy

Stock trades below its IPO point.

Only bonus has come in so average costs reduces.

Don't buy despite the bonus.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. (CMP: Rs 38.7)

Kush: Hold for momentum, book partial profits.

Not a constructive view on this stock.

Book partial profits but no fresh entry.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 37.

Tata Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 587.50)

Kush: Hold

Stock is a massive underperformer.

Doubt if it is lasting or sustainable.

Next levels of resistance would be Rs 610.

Start exiting gradually at Rs 645 levels.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd. (CMP: Rs 916.75)

Avinash: Hold

Company operates in niche area.

Defence has a large opportunity.

Need to take a long-term call.

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. (CMP: Rs 215.56)

Avinash: Hold

Company enjoys a good order book.

Execution is also book.

Stay invested for 12-18 months.

Can expect decent risk-reward.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Mazgaon Dock, Tata Chemicals, BEL, MRPL, Ather Energy, Ashapura Minechem — Ask Profit

Rapid Fire With Avinash Gorakshakar and Kush Bohra

Waaree Energies Ltd. - Hold

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd. - Hold

Eicher Motors Ltd. - Hold

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. - Hold

Sammaan Capital Ltd.- Hold

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.- Hold

National Aluminium Co Ltd. (NALCO) - Hold

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL)- Sell

Varun Beverages Ltd. - Average out

Anant Raj Ltd. - Add in SIP

Siemens Ltd. - Hold

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. - Hold

Sharda Cropchem Ltd. - Hold with tight stop loss

Premier Energies Ltd. - Hold

Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Hold

REC Ltd. - Hold, exit at buy price.

Dabur India Ltd. - Hold, don't add fresh.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd. - Hold

Ather Energy Ltd. - Hold

Gravita India Limited. - Buy

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd. - Hold

HDFC Bank Ltd. - Hold, add for two years minimum

Clean Science and Technology Ltd. - Hold but primary trend negative

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. - Hold

DEE Development Engineers Ltd. - Hold but primary trend negative

Biocon Ltd. - Avoid buying

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. - Hold

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. - Hold

Netweb Technologies India Ltd. - Hold

Inox Wind Ltd. - Buy now with tight stop loss.



ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Eternal, Deepak Nitrite, M&M, Bajaj Housing Finance, HUL And REC — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.