Buy, Sell Or Hold: Eternal, Deepak Nitrite, M&M, Bajaj Housing Finance, HUL And REC — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Deepak Nitrite Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Eternal Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy REC Ltd. at an attractive price?

Rahul Sharma, director and head of technical and derivatives research at JM Financial and Lancelot D'Cunha, chief information officer of ValueX Wealth Connect LLP, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Deepak Nitrite (CMP: Rs 1,522.60)

D'Cunha: Hold

Last one year has been difficult.

Has been difficult, not seen much movement.

Expected to see good growth moving forward.

Prices of commodities it has been producing in the last couple of months.

Stay invested, will benefit moving forward.

Eternal (CMP: Rs 246.67 )

Sharma: Buy

Can buy the stock.

Has come out of multi-month correction.

April has been good for it so far.

Could head towards Rs 270-Rs 275 in short term.

Targets are at Rs 300-Rs 350 in the upside.

One can buy at stoploss of Rs 235.

Mahindra & Mahindra (CMP: Rs 3,256.50 )

D'Cunha: Buy

Into commercial side, passenger vehicles, and caters to the defence space.

Financials and valuations are attractive.

Foresee, that competition in engine space will not affect this stock as much compared to peers,

Bajaj Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 89 )

D'Cunha: Buy On Dips

Is in a high growth business.

Proven management team.

Has grown portfolio and profitability.

One can definitely look at averaging out at this level.

Good to invest for in longer term.

One should add on price correction.

REC (CMP: Rs 352.65 )

D'Cunha: Avoid

Has a very limited outlet for rural electrification.

Given the scenario that would unfold, some amount of stress in financial system

Better to invest in stronger companies.

Hindustan Unilever (CMP: Rs 2,157.60)

D'Cunha: Hold

Continue to hold the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Rebound To Erase Monday Losses On Hopes Of Diplomatic Middle East Solution

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.