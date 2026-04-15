Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Set For Gap-Up Open; Kospi, Nikkei 225 Rally Up To 3%; Brent Crude At $94 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,218. On Monday, Indian equity benchmark—NSE Nifty 50—wiped out most of Friday's gain amid F&O expiry and weak global cues due to a sell-off triggered by the US blockade announcement in the Strait of Hormuz. The 50-stock index declined nearly 1% to settle above 23,800. On Friday, the benchmark index had closed at 24,050.60 on Friday. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex closed over 700 points lower or 0.97% to end near 77,000. Markets were shut on Tuesday for public holiday.