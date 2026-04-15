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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Set For Gap-Up Open; Kospi, Nikkei 225 Rally Up To 3%; Brent Crude At $94 A Barrel

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,218, compared to Monday's index close of 23,842.65.

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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Set For Gap-Up Open; Kospi, Nikkei 225 Rally Up To 3%; Brent Crude At $94 A Barrel
46 seconds ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,218. On Monday, Indian equity benchmark—NSE Nifty 50—wiped out most of Friday's gain amid F&O expiry and weak global cues due to a sell-off triggered by the US blockade announcement in the Strait of Hormuz. The 50-stock index declined nearly 1% to settle above 23,800. On Friday, the benchmark index had closed at 24,050.60 on Friday. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex closed over 700 points lower or 0.97% to end near 77,000. Markets were shut on Tuesday for public holiday.

Apr 15, 2026 07:57 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages See RBI Pause Despite Higher CPI Print

  • Brokerages said inflation risks remain linked to food, climate and geopolitical factors, even as some price categories stayed contained.

  • BofA expects FY27 CPI at 5.2% and sees a 50 basis point rate hike from December 2026.

  • Kotak Securities estimates FY27 CPI at 4.7%, while Citi revised its FY27 forecast to 4.6%. Both expect the RBI to stay on hold for now unless inflation risks rise further.

Apr 15, 2026 07:52 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Supreme Petrochem Commissions Maharashtra Expansion Project

  • Supreme Petrochem said it has commissioned the EPS Phase II expansion project in Maharashtra.

  • The company invested Rs 54 crore in the expansion.

  • With the new facility, total EPS production capacity has increased to 1.15 lakh tonnes per annum.

Apr 15, 2026 07:49 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nirav Modi Extradition Process Enters Final Stage

  • A specialised CBI team is in London and has met UK authorities and the Crown Prosecution Service to complete extradition formalities, sources told NDTV Profit.

  • The team is expected to return to India on Thursday.

  • Officials are also expected to visit the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg within the next two weeks after Nirav Modi moved the court in a final attempt to delay extradition.

Apr 15, 2026 07:43 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Three Triggers Point To Gap-Up Opening For Nifty

  • Hopes of a second round of peace talks between the U.S. and Iran improved global risk sentiment. Reports said both sides are preparing to resume discussions. (TIME)

  • A reported U.S. proposal for a 20-year freeze on Iran’s uranium enrichment, and Tehran’s counteroffer for five years, signalled ongoing diplomatic engagement despite differences. (TIME)

  • More than 20 commercial ships reportedly passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, easing concerns over disruption to global oil supply routes. (timesofisrael.com)

Apr 15, 2026 07:37 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Prestige Estates Q4 Sales Rise 11%, FY26 Sales Hit Record

  • Prestige Estates said Q4 sales increased 11% YoY to Rs 7,697 crore. Collections rose 66% YoY to Rs 5,231 crore.

  • Average realisations increased 7% YoY to Rs 16,569 per sq ft.

  • The company said FY26 sales reached a record Rs 30,025 crore, supported by launches. It also added new projects with estimated GDV of over Rs 50,000 crore.

Apr 15, 2026 07:32 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Landmark Cars Q4 Revenue Rises 17.3% Amid Supply Constraints

  • Landmark Cars said Q4 revenue from operations rose 17.3% YoY to Rs 1,790 crore.

  • Vehicle sales increased 17.72% YoY to Rs 1,508 crore.

  • The company said sales growth was affected by limited availability of BYD cars and expects supply to normalise in the June quarter.

Apr 15, 2026 07:24 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Tata Steel In Focus After EU Moves To Tighten Steel Imports

  • Tata Steel shares may remain in focus after the European Union agreed to reduce tariff-free steel imports and impose tariffs of up to 50% on excess shipments.

  • The move could support pricing and capacity use for Tata Steel Netherlands, which operates within the EU market.

  • Any impact on Tata Steel UK and India operations is seen as limited compared with the group’s overall business mix.

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Surprise Winner? How Tata Steel May Gain From EU Plan To Curb Imports, Slap 50% Tariffs

Apr 15, 2026 07:18 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GE Aerospace, HAL In Focus After IAF Engine Maintenance Deal

  • GE Aerospace said it has finalised a contract with the Indian Air Force to set up a maintenance facility for F404-IN20 jet engines used in the Tejas aircraft fleet.

  • The facility will be set up by the IAF with technical support from GE Aerospace.

  • Once operational, it is expected to reduce reliance on overseas repair centres and improve turnaround time for engine maintenance.

Apr 15, 2026 07:09 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Power Finance Corp Arm Incorporates Four Transmission SPVs

  • Power Finance Corp said its arm has incorporated four special purpose vehicles for power transmission projects.

  • The new entities are Babai Transmission, Bikaner Transmission, Humnabad Power Transmission and Hebbani Power Transmission.

  • The update was disclosed through an exchange filing.

Apr 15, 2026 07:04 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Wall Street Rallies As Oil Falls On U.S.-Iran Talk Hopes

  • US stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as easing oil prices lifted sentiment amid optimism over possible peace talks between the U.S. and Iran.

  • The S&P 500 gained 1.2% and closed near a fresh record high after recovering recent war-led losses.

  • The Nasdaq 100 advanced 1.8%, marking its 10th straight day of gains, its longest winning run since 2021.

Apr 15, 2026 06:56 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Extend Fall On Hopes Of Diplomatic Resolution

  • Oil prices declined further after a sharp fall in the previous session as optimism grew over a diplomatic solution to the Middle East conflict.

  • U.S. crude for May delivery fell 0.88% to $90.4 a barrel. Brent crude for June delivery slipped 0.31% to $94.47 a barrel.

Apr 15, 2026 06:50 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Asia Markets Open Higher As Oil Prices Fall

  • Asian markets opened higher as hopes for a U.S.-Iran deal increased and oil prices declined.

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.16%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 3.05%, and Australia’s ASX 200 added 0.20%.

Apr 15, 2026 06:42 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Gap-Up Start For Nifty 50

GIFT Nifty traded at 24,218, above the Nifty 50’s previous close of 23,842.65 on Monday. The trend indicates a higher opening for Indian equities at the start of trade.

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