Ancelotti, Tuchel, Pochettino And More: Coaches Under The Spotlight At FIFA World Cup 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will shine the spotlight on football's biggest stars who decide matters on the field, but the scrutiny on the touchline may be even greater.

Unlike club football, where managers have months to refine systems and recover from setbacks, World Cups are unforgiving. A poor substitution, a tactical miscalculation or disharmony in the dressing-room can bring a four-year cycle to an abrupt end.

With only a handful of matches separating glory from disappointment, managers are expected to deliver clear plans, create a winning atmosphere and make the right calls in football's most unforgiving environment.

Several of the game's most decorated coaches arrive at this tournament carrying enormous expectations. For some, it is a chance to cement a legacy. For others, it is an opportunity to end decades of frustration or justify bold appointments.

Carlo Ancelotti (Brazil)

Took charge: May 2025

The Seleção finally bucked their long-standing trend and made ‘Don' Carlo Ancelotti, the first permanent foreign coach in the history of the men's national team. The appointment generated huge excitement, with the five-time UEFA Champions League-winning manager leaving Real Madrid to take over a Brazil side looking to lift its first World Cup trophy since 2002.

The challenge for the 66-year-old Italian is immense. Brazil entered this cycle after an inconsistent qualifying campaign and years of frustration at major tournaments. Ancelotti was hired to restore stability, maximise the country's attacking talent and bring a sixth World Cup star to the Seleção.

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Anything short of a deep run will invite scrutiny. Winning the tournament would further strengthen an already unmatched managerial résumé.

Thomas Tuchel (England)

Took charge: January 2025

The Football Association turned to Thomas Tuchel after Gareth Southgate's departure with a clear objective: win a major tournament. The German initially signed an 18-month deal focused squarely on the 2026 World Cup and was described by the FA as having a "single-minded focus" on lifting the trophy. In February, he signed a two-year extension to remain as head coach through UEFA EURO 2028.

Under Southgate, England reached back-to-back UEFA European Championship Finals and a World Cup semifinal, but failed to get across the line, extending the wait for a major men's title since the 1966 World Cup.

With a squad featuring Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden, expectations are sky-high. Tuchel's reputation as an elite tactician has been a major factor in his appointment, and England supporters will judge success by silverware rather than progress alone.

Mauricio Pochettino (United States)

Took charge: September 2024

Mauricio Pochettino inherited the United States job after the team's disappointing group-stage exit at the 2024 Copa América on home soil. Since then, the challenge has only grown larger, with the country preparing to co-host the World Cup, adding heightened expectations in 2026.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea manager was recruited to elevate a talented generation of American players and help the hosts make a statement on football's biggest stage.

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The United States has never reached a World Cup semi-final since the inaugural edition in 1930, with their best-finish since then coming in a quarter-final exit in 2002.

A deep knockout-stage run would be viewed as a landmark achievement. An early exit, however, would raise questions about whether the team has truly progressed despite years of investment in the sport and a growing roster of talent.

Julian Nagelsmann (Germany)

Took charge: September 2023

Germany's recent World Cup record has fallen well short of its historic standards. The four-time champions suffered group-stage exits in both 2018 and 2022, creating pressure for a significant reset.

That responsibility has fallen to Julian Nagelsmann, one of football's most highly regarded young coaches. At just 38, he enters the tournament tasked with restoring Germany's identity and competitiveness after one of the most difficult periods in the nation's modern football history.

With stars such as Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz expected to lead the next generation, German supporters will not stand for another group-stage exit this time around.

Didier Deschamps (France)

Took charge: July 2012

No manager at this World Cup has a longer or more successful recent track record than Didier Deschamps.

Since taking over, Deschamps reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2014 before suffering a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat at the Euro 2016 final against Portugal on home soil. Deschamps recovered from that setback to lead Les Bleus to World Cup glory in 2018 and followed it up with another final appearance in 2022, establishing one of the most consistent international teams of the modern era.

The pressure for the 57-year-old former France captain comes from maintaining those standards. France possess one of the deepest squads in the tournament, led by captain Kylian Mbappé, and arrive among the favourites once again.

Deschamps has already secured his place among the game's most successful international managers. Another World Cup title would elevate him into even rarer territory and provide a fitting conclusion to one of football's defining coaching eras.

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