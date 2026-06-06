FIFA World Cup 2026 Sponsors: Full List Of Brands Backing Football's Biggest Event

Football fever is set to grip the entire globe as the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on June 11. Forty-eight teams will compete for the sport's biggest prize in three nations - Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Roughly three-fourths of the world's population, or over six billion people, are expected to engage with the tournament, as per Forbes.

The World Cup 2026 is not just a high-stakes sporting event. FIFA expects it to be a growth engine, with a projected $13 billion in revenue, as per Barron's.

Brands Sponsoring FIFA World Cup 2026

There are three tiers of sponsoring in FIFA- global for 2026 only, multiyear global and regional. Many prominent US companies are sponsoring the tournament, including Home Depot, Visa, McDonald's Coca-Cola and Bank of America.

FIFA is expected to rake in $2.8 billion from sponsorship in this edition of the World Cup, compared to $1.8 billion in 2022.

Saudi oil giant Aramco is FIFA's exclusive Major Worldwide Partner in the energy category until 2027, with sponsorship rights for multiple events including the World Cup. Lenovo, Qatar Airways, ADI Predictstreet and Adidas are also involved.

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Brands are poised to earn millions from the World Cup. Airbnb said that the event will be the "hosting event" in the company's history, far surpassing the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The company reports the World Cup is "set to be the biggest hosting event in Airbnb's history" and says some 400,000 World Cup fans are staying at its properties. "We are integrated into the ticket purchasing flow on the FIFA app," Juan David Borrero, Airbnb's global head of partnerships and business development, told Barron's.

With 104 matches in 16 cities, the FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to be an exciting opportunity not just for football fans, but also sponsors.

Here is the list of main FIFA partners:

Adidas: Official match ball and sportswear partner

Hyundai-Kia: Official mobility partners

Visa: Official payment technology partner

Qatar Airways: Official airline partner

Aramco: Official energy partner

Coca-Cola: Official beverage partner

Lenovo: Official technology partner

Tier 2 Sponsors At The FIFA World Cup 2026:

Bank of America

AB InBev (Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Modelo, Stella Artois)

Frito-Lay (Lay's)

Hisense

McDonald's

Mengniu Dairy

Unilever

Verizon

Tier 3 Sponsors At The FIFA World Cup 2026:

Valvoline

Public Investment Fund

Airbnb

DoorDash

Home Depot

Globant

Salesforce

Rock-It Cargo

Diageo

Marriott Bonvoy

Suppliers At The FIFA World Cup 2026

American Airlines

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